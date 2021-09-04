Telangana food processing policy aims to attract Rs 25,000 crore investment, create 70,000 jobs

Some of the participants thought the Telangana Sona Masuri has huge potential and should be branded. “If the size of the grain could be increased with the help of scientists, it could be sold for higher rates in the global market,” he said.

The Telangana government is hoping to attract Rs 25,000 crore of capital investment and generate direct employment for around 70,000 people with its new Telangana state food processing and preservation policy, 2021.

“We have achieved high levels of food production and productivity. Introducing food processing will bring more profitability to the farmers and entrepreneurs,” Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana industries secretary, said.

He was speaking to FE over phone from the CII TS-Foodbiz 2021, a two-day international conference and exposition that got under way on Friday. CII Telangana, in association with the state government, has organised the virtual event.

According to the government, the state has the capacity to process the surplus produce of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, milk and fisheries, which was achieved due to a marked increase in irrigation capabilities. The objective is to set up food processing units on 10,000 acres by 2024-25. The government plans to establish 10 food processing zones of around 500 to 1,000 acres each to set up the processing units.

Ranjan said 218 prospective entrepreneurs participated in the deliberations on the first day of the conference and expressed confidence that the state could do well in processing and value addition in rice, pulses, turmeric and chili.

K Bhasker Reddy, president of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said successful implementation of the policy could bring more returns to farmers and open up a lot of opportunities for the state.

Some of the participants thought the Telangana Sona Masuri has huge potential and should be branded. “If the size of the grain could be increased with the help of scientists, it could be sold for higher rates in the global market,” he said.

The policy calls for the creation of dedicated special zones for integrated production and processing of meat, fish, dairy and poultry in identified areas across the state, creation of dedicated warehousing, logistics, marketing, and export-oriented infrastructure (30% of the total area in special food processing zones – SFPZs) for key agri food commodities, creation of plug-and-play sheds and associated infrastructure in the SFPZs for local entrepreneurs, and financial benefits to enterprises to be established in the SFPZs with additional benefits for SCs, STs and minorities.