Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao moots changes in policy of allocating coal for power production

By: |
Hyderabad | Published: May 19, 2019 11:15:05 AM

Rao, who visited the power plant being built by NTPC at Ramagundam in the state, held a meeting with officials. He requested that 2,000 MW be supplied from NTPC to Telangana in view of the growing power demand in the state.

Telangana CM, K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR, policy change, coal allocation, power production hyderabad, hyderabad, andhra pradesh
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday has demanded that the Centre reduce cost of power production by bringing in changes in the way coal allocations are made for production of power.

He said he would take up the issue with the government to be formed at the Centre soon (post Lok Sabha elections), a release from his office said late Saturday night.

Rao, who visited the power plant being built by NTPC at Ramagundam in the state, held a meeting with officials. He requested that 2,000 MW be supplied from NTPC to Telangana in view of the growing power demand in the state.

“The policy being followed by the Centre with regard to allocation of coal to power plants is not proper. Coal for Ramagundam NTPC plant is being used by bringing it from Mandakini in Odisha, 950 km away, instead of taking coal from nearby Singareni (state-run miner Singareni Collieries). This leads to increase in cost of production,” Rao said.

The release also said production at the Fertilisers Corporation at Ramagundam would start this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao moots changes in policy of allocating coal for power production
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition