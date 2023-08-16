Tejas Networks receives purchase order worth Rs 7492 cr rom TCS for 4G/5G RAN equipment

Tejas Networks, a part of Tata Group on Wednesday said that it has received a Purchase Order (the PO) for an amount of Rs 7,492 crore (excluding GST) from TCS towards supply of 4G/5G RAN equipment for approximately 100,000 sites. Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.

“As a part of this contract, the Company received a Purchase Order from TCS for Rs 7,492 crore (approx. $900 million) to supply its latest 4G/5G RAN equipment for approximately 100,000 sites, which will be executed during the calendar years 2023 and 2024. Further, support and maintenance services will be for a period of 9 years post warranty period. The company won this order after successfully completing extensive trials as part of a consortium led by TCS,” it said in a regulatory filing. The supply of goods and rendering of services under the respective PO issued by TCS to the company shall be for a duration starting from the date of issuance of PO and shall expire on delivery time schedule, it added.

Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director, Tejas Networks, said, “Our cutting-edge portfolio of baseband and radio products will enable BSNL to roll out a scalable and cost effective network that meets world-class performance and quality standards. This also furthers our mission to create India’s first global-scale telecom and networking products company with an end-to-end suite of wireless and wireline offerings.”

Mr. Arnob Roy, COO and Executive Director, Tejas Networks, said, “We are committed to collaborating with our consortium partners to ensure a best-in-class service experience for BSNL subscribers, both consumers and businesses, around the country.”

Dr Kumar N Sivarajan, CTO, Tejas Networks, said, “Our state-of-the-art 4G/5G RAN products were subjected to rigorous field testing by BSNL for nearly eighteen months before being chosen for this large scale commercial deployment. This win is a true testament to the engineering excellence and innovation prowess of our R&D team that successfully developed and delivered an industry-leading product in a complex technology area in record time.”

TCS is a subsidiary of Tata Sons and the ultimate holding company of Tejas Networks is Tata Sons too, they are related parties, and the deal is a related-party transaction. The Company has received necessary approval from its shareholders for the year ending March 31, 2024 for the said related party transaction with TCS.