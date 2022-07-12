Zunpulse: Devices with a next-gen feel

Rising inflation has been a menace to the global economy, hitting each and every stratum of society. Barring rich and upper-middle-class families, households have been forced to make lifestyle changes to accommodate the rise in prices. While certain expenses can be curtailed, a few cannot. Gurgaon-based startup zunpulse, the winner of the National Startup Awards 2021 in the energy sector, is helping its customers save up to 40% on electricity bills with its energy-efficient appliances and clean energy-generating solar products.

Growing up in the small city of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Pranesh Chaudhary, founder & CEO of zunpulse, had witnessed electricity shortages throughout his childhood. While completing his engineering at IIT Kharagpur, he became friends with Sushant Sachan, a product buff who loves hardware and technology and is now the chief R&D officer at zunpulse. On a mission to deliver smart choices for the electricity needs of every Indian home, they have together grown the company to a level where it has impacted over 100,000 households, aiming to reach five million households in the next five years.

“Technology has evolved significantly over the past decade and with the Internet of Things, the possibilities are endless, limited only by one’s imagination,” says Chaudhary. “With further advancement and use of artificial intelligence, we will be seeing these devices communicate with each other, e.g. lights turning on automatically when the door is unlocked and the door unlocking on its own when the doorbell recognises your face.”

zunpulse has developed an entire ecosystem of connected devices you can simply plug and play to automate your home. For instance, their latest range of smart BLDC fans consume 50% less electricity compared to a regular fan and can be operated with a remote. If you have a Wi-Fi connection at home, you can also control the fan’s working from your phone through the zunpulse app. “Let’s say you forgot to turn off a fan while leaving for office; you can simply use the app to check if the fan is on, and turn it off, avoiding electricity wastage,” says Chaudhary. “You can do the same with your air conditioner, TV, heater, geyser, and every other electrical appliance at home. With the energy monitor, you can also track the energy consumed by each appliance and identify energy-saving opportunities with its reports,” he adds.

Apart from monitoring and controlling your appliances through your phone, you can set timings for the appliances to turn on and off, says Chaudhary. “Let’s say you go to bed at 10:00 pm; you can schedule your air conditioner to turn off at 2:00 am and turn on at 6:00 am, thus saving you four hours of electricity consumption every day. You can also schedule your geyser to turn on at 7 am and turn off at 7:15 am every morning, and set similar schedules for every member of your household.”

The products have received a good response from the market, with the company witnessing over 2.5x annual growth in the sales of its smart devices over the last two years. “With these smart devices, you can easily save up to 40% on your electricity bills without compromising your lifestyle,” he says. With the use of AI and machine learning, the company is now working to ensure these smart devices can communicate with each other, further simplifying our lives.

