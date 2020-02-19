Zuckerberg latest ‘Hobbi’: Facebook eyes Pinterest’s 250 million monthly users

Facebook’s launch of Hobbi comes straight after the launch of Google ’s Tangi app.

It’s been six days since the rather subdued launch of Hobbi, a Pinterest-like app by Facebook. With the launch, Facebook has embarked on an uphill task to defeat Pinterest that has more than 250 million monthly users, just behind Twitter. Facebook has marketed the app as a one-stop app for all personal projects. Just like Pinterest, the Hobbi app allows its users to capture and organize their creative process. The release by the Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook is in line with the experimental projects being carried out by its New Product Experimentation (NPE) team.

The NPE team was set up last year to expedite the company’s plans in the field of engagement with real-time social media users. The new app which looks similar to the Pinterest app lets users share and save their personal projects and hobbies

Hobbi in some ways differs from Pinterest as it doesn’t limit users to access only some pinboards of ideas, rather the newly launched app enables people to assemble pictures of their projects into preset themed collections such as cooking, arts & crafts, gardening, etc. The idea behind the app is based on the progress a user goes through. However, Hobbi app doesn’t allow its users certain popular features they get on apps like Instagram, hence giving users the impression that it can work as a force multiplier but not as a full-fledged social media sharing app on its own.

Facebook’s launch of Hobbi comes straight after the launch of Google’s Tangi app. Tangi too offers features that are similar to what Hobbi promises to offer. Hobbi is not the first app launched under the umbrella of Facebook’s NPE team. It had earlier launched an app called Bump which allowed people to make friends, and a social music app called Aux. NPE started its experiments to create apps for real-time users with an app named ‘Whale’’ which was suitable for the users interested in producing memes. However, the Whale app was quietly taken down.

Currently, the app has been launched on the Google Play Store only in the United States, and there are no details regarding its launch and probable features in India.