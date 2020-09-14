Zoook ZB-Pocket Dynamo: Mini wireless speaker with good sound output

The buttons and charging port are a bit crude, but given the price, it passes the mark.

Earlier a domain of only limited sound companies, portable speakers have become commonplace in the Indian market. Low-cost speakers have become a niche in themselves and one of the brands dominating this space is Zoook. A few months back it launched the Pocket Dynamo speaker. Let’s check it out:

Design: For those familiar with Marshall, the speaker is somewhat similar in design, shaped like a rectangular box, without the fancy logo. While the speaker in itself is a bit thick, given it packs fairly considerable battery life it is still fine. The buttons and charging port are a bit crude, but given the price, it passes the mark.

Battery life and performance: Although the company claims a 4-hour battery life, in actual every day use at full volume, the battery barely made it to three hours. Charging time was a little over two hours. While the Zoook Dynamo could hit high decibel levels, the problem is that voice gets muzzled at high and low volumes. The speaker squeaks at that level. With little bass, this is just a speaker for regular listening and not one you can dance to.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999