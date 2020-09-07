Zoook Studio Solo: Big on sound, light on pocket

The best part: you can carry your music anywhere. Good stuff from Zoook.

Audio devices are hot these days— wired or wireless headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, even some of the portable soundbars. As long as they are decent sounding and easy on the pocket, consumers will lap them up. French consumer electronics firm Zoook has seen a fairly decent acceptance of its audio devices in the Indian market. The company has now come up with a 50-watt Soundbar named Studio Solo. Available at a discounted price of Rs 3,499 on Amazon, it has a slim LED light bar underlining the speaker.

The Soundbar comes with built-in subwoofers that create a nice soundscape when put to use. The device is 60cm long and super sleek. The light bar consists of seven colour lights that help create a good party ambience. Users can also choose to turn off the light by tapping on the ON/ OFF button provided on the device. It gives a 50W output and supports USB, Aux Optical cable as well as Bluetooth.

Studio Solo can be used with TV as a soundbar or can be used as a normal Bluetooth speaker. Technical-speak, there are two speaker drivers, a subwoofer and dual channels. It uses Bluetooth version 5.0 to connect instantly. When connected with an audio source – mobile phone, laptop or a tablet, it delivers good sound output. Its high capacity rechargeable 1800 mAh lithium battery lets you enjoy music for upto three hours. Also, you can manage your calls when connected with a mobile device.

I used the Zoook Studio Solo for streaming music from my Dell laptop and mobile phone. The speaker exhibited a clear and detailed sound, tones were clear and precise upfront, with a refined, smooth finish. In my assessment, it is a decent sounding Soundbar that helps cut wire clutter too. The best part: you can carry your music anywhere. Good stuff from Zoook.