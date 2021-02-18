Zoook Rocker Thunder Bolt Speaker: Have a rocking party with this speaker

Adding to the party-feel are its energising looks, dynamic LED lighting on the front and flashing DJ lights. The party speaker is currently available for Rs 2,499; let’s check out some of its key features.

Terrace parties or lawn parties at home are the flavour of the season across all age groups, especially among those still reluctant to step outside even after post-Covid-19 relaxations. On such occasions, there is nothing better than a karaoke system to add spice to your gatherings. Moreover, if you are very fond of music and have a passion for singing, there are additional benefits of having a karaoke music system at home. Practising with a karaoke system not just makes you sound like a professional but also helps in overcoming the initial shyness. It simply boosts your confidence, allowing you to sing without any hesitation in front of a crowd.

French consumer electronics brand Zoook has introduced Rocker Thunder Bolt, a wireless karaoke party speaker. A user-friendly entertainment system, it is equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 technology; the portable yet dynamic looking speaker lets users stream their favourite playlist without any hassles. The 30 watts high-power output party speaker comes with a wireless microphone to get the party started instantly.

I have been reviewing this Zoook speaker for the past few days and can say with conviction that the Rocker Thunder Bolt is the perfect speaker with its 6-inch woofer for hosting a karaoke party. Besides a wireless microphone, the speaker has an in-built mechanism to let users add echo to their sound. The microphone remains connected up to a range of 10 metres. Adding to the virtues of this speaker is its easy mobility and light weight. It weighs less than 1.5kg and hence can be moved anywhere without trouble.

The speaker is powered by a 3.7V 1200mAh battery which allows non-stop music playback for upto five hours, following a charge time between three to five hours. With Zoook Rocker Thunder Bolt, you get X-Bass which ensures a thumping deep bass sound. Apart from Bluetooth, the party speaker further offers multiple connectivity options such as Aux, USB flash and Mic-In.

The top console of the speaker houses different controls and buttons for functions such as playing previous song, next song, play, pause, volume control, Mic control, equaliser, power on/off. There is also the option to toggle between music source such as USB or Aux-in.

My takeaway: Rocker Thunder Bolt is an elegant-looking speaker with good sound output, easy controls, and diverse play options. Whether you are a college student or a grown-up amateur singer or even a professional one, I reckon this Zoook creation is something that is perfect for everyone to ensure a great karaoke night.

SPECIFICATIONS

Speaker unit: 6-inch subwoofer

Speaker output: 30Watts

Bluetooth version: v5.0

Connectivity: USB Flash, wireless microphone

Frequency response: 90Hz-20KHz

Music playback time: 2-5 hours

Battery capacity: 3.75V 1200mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499