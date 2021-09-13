ZOOOK Rocker Color Blast Bluetooth speaker: Bold sonic output with RGB light modes to suit different moods

The speaker supports voice assistants Siri and Ok Google and comes with a type C charging port.

This speaker might be compact in size but it is certainly high on performance. We are talking about Rocker Color Blast, the French lifestyle brand ZOOOK’s all-new water-resistant Bluetooth speaker with RGB lights. The speaker comes equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and offers superior sound quality and hours of musical bliss. Priced at Rs 3,499, it is fairly easy to use with its intuitively designed buttons for volume adjustment, track change and play/pause control. The speaker supports voice assistants Siri and Ok Google and comes with a type C charging port.

Apart from streaming any playlist, the speaker eases calling as it has an in-built microphone, incorporated directly into the speaker for uninterrupted access. The speaker’s 30W total system power results in a bold sonic output, which allows users to experience music in full-bodied stereo realised through dual high-performance big 57mm drivers. Moreover, with great sound comes great look as the mesh-covered speaker has multi-colour changing LED to blend with any ambience. There are as many as nine RGB light modes to suit different occasions and moods. Press and hold the LED button for 5 seconds to activate or deactivate the SOS alarm function. You can enable a loud siren with LED flashing lights in Emergency.

ZOOOK Rocker Color Blast is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices such as iPhone, iPod, Android devices and other smart devices for simple wireless audio streaming. The speaker is IPX5 rated, meaning one can enjoy music without worrying about the odd splashes of water. Its built-in rechargeable Lithium ion 7.4v 4000 mAh battery provides extended playback and allows users to stream music for up to 10 hours at full volume following a complete charge. On low volume, the battery lasts for a whopping 16-20 hours. The speaker also comes with an on-board TF card slot to play MP3 music files and a plug-in mechanism to connect a device via Aux.

In short, this ZOOOK creation is an ideal pick for those seeking affordable speakers that are high on specs. The sound quality is decent, with clear bass and little distortion.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499