Zoom's move to support local currency for payments is in line with the company's ongoing efforts to ramp up its India operations.
  • MORE MARKET STATS

Zoom’s India expansion spree continues as video conferencing service starts selling plans in local Rupee

By: |
October 9, 2020 12:43 PM

This is the first time Zoom will sell directly to consumers in India.

Zoom will continue to offer a free tier. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Zoom users in India can now buy their preferred plans and add-ons in local currency, the cloud-based video conferencing service provider announced on Friday. “We are excited to bring the INR buying option to our potential user base in India,” Sameer Raje, who is India Head for Zoom said in a statement adding that “India remains a key focus market for Zoom and we will continue striving to grow as an Indian company.”

Zoom’s move to support local currency for payments is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts to ramp up its India operations. Previously, it had been relying majorly on telecom operators like Airtel to sell its product(s). “We also have certain AV integrators who are partner resellers taking our products to the market,” Sameer had revealed in an exclusive interview with Financial Express Online in April. This is the first time Zoom will sell directly to consumers in India.

Related News

Also Read EXCLUSIVE: We spoke to Zoom about its privacy issues and how it plans to convince the Govt of India that it’s safe

All the plans are now live on its US website though it seems Zoom is not launching a dedicated India website just yet. There are broadly three of those, pro, business and enterprise. The pro subscription will be available for an annual fee of Rs 13,200, while the business and enterprise plans will cost Rs 17,700 for a year’s license. Potential buyers will be required to choose India as the billing and sold to country after choosing a plan. Payments will be made through credit card.

All the plans are now live on its US website .

“For the initial phase, the users will be limited from seeing or buying Zoom Phone SKU in the purchase flow made via web browsers,” Zoom said.

Also Read Zoom to expand India operations with local technology centre after video conferencing service sees 6700% growth

Zoom also offers add-on services like video webinar and rooms. A Zoom webinar for 100 attendees will cost Rs 35,300 going all the way to Rs 5,733,700 for 1,000 attendees for a year’s worth subscription. Zoom will charge Rs 44,100 a year for its rooms service.

Zoom will continue to offer a free tier, as it does already, allowing video conferencing with up to 100 participants for up to 40 minutes, plus a host of other features including virtual backgrounds and screen sharing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Zoom’s India expansion spree continues as video conferencing service starts selling plans in local Rupee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Google Pixel 4a launched in India; takes on iPhone SE and OnePlus Nord at a special price of Rs 29,999
2Sony tears down the PS5 to show you console’s impressive interior
3Samsung Galaxy M51, M31s review: Making the right moves