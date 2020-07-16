Zoom wants to break further into your homes with its 27-inch screen designed specifically for Zoom calls

Zoom offers cloud-based video conferencing options for its customers.

After creating a buzz in the industrial market which was looking for a platform for a digital meet in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and work from home, Zoom, now has launched a dedicated hardware solution called Zoom for Home with people working from remote locations as a target audience.

Zoom has collaborated with DTEN to launch the first Zoom for Home device. Zoom has claimed that the newly-launched Zoom for Home-DTEN will offer users an immersive and productive workspace and will help in boosting their productivity.

The Zoom for Home-DTEN device is a 27-inch long device and has been launched with three built-in wide-angle cameras suited for recording high-resolution video; an 8-microphone array for crystal-clear audio essential for proper hosting of meetings and phone calls along with an ultra-responsive touch display for interactive screen sharing. The device has also been packed with whiteboarding, annotating, and ideation to aid users during meetings. Zoom has claimed that the Zoom for Home – DTEN ME will work seamlessly with users who have a Zoom Meeting license right out of the box.

Zoom for Home will work with all appliances launched by Zoom such hardware solutions manufactured by Neat and Poly and Zoom has claimed that the wide range of compatibility will provide perfect work-from-home conditions from their living rooms.

Zoom has been under the lens of regulators in India and across the world for its alleged close ties with the Chinese government. However, Zoom and its management for a long time now have refuted such allegations levied against the company. In order to address the security concerns raised by the users and government authorities, Zoom took reform in its handling of the features of the Zoom platform. It had decided to freeze the development of any more features, for 90 days. The company then rolled out Zoom 5.0 to identify, address the challenges to ensure the security and privacy capabilities of its platform.

Today, Zoom faces competition from new challengers in the market from tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Reliance Jio that are now offering similar features as Zoom.