Zoom ups the ante against Microsoft, Google with product revamp: Details

Zoom has revealed a brand-new logo along with several other product updates in a bid to better take on competition from Microsoft and Google. The company has created an expanded version of the Zoom logo where more Os have been added to the name. Each O represents a different product which has been created by the company. The products include: Team Chat, Meetings, Rooms, Phone, Events, Contact Centre.

Bring teams together, reimagine workspaces, engage new audiences, and delight your customers –– all on the Zoom platform you know and love. 💙



See how we’re evolving with a ✨fresh✨ look and new product innovations: https://t.co/WKUJXtMOur pic.twitter.com/nm0Us6SvJt — Zoom (@Zoom) September 12, 2022

Chief Marketing Officer of Zoom Janine Pelosi in a new blog post said, “What started as a video meeting app quickly moved into broadcast webinars, connected conference rooms etc, and it continues to evolve and expand,” , adding that “now users can use Zoom to connect teams on and off video, reimagine their workspaces, engage new audiences, delight their customers, and build new innovations.”

Looking at the change, the major one is ‘Zoom Chat’ which has been rebranded as ‘Zoom Team Chat’. This communication tool comes with Zoom Meetings where up to 300 people can join, will have Zoom Whiteboard and 5GB of cloud storage.

Here’s a quick look at top new Zoom features:

Zoom Whiteboard will work like a digital canvas where teams can brainstorm and collaborate regardless of where they are located.

Zoom Contact Centre will be a video-optimised contact centre which will help businesses in delivering personalised customer support, according to Zoom.

Zoom IQ for Sales will use AI to analyse customer conversations, surface key insights and much more.

Zoom plans to announce more features for Zoom Team Chat later in this month.

ALSO READ| Samsung Galaxy A32 receives massive price cut, now selling at Rs 18,899 on Amazon