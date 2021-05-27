Zoom update brings support for Apple’s Centre Stage, expanded Gallery View features on M1 iPad Pro

Users can Zoom in and Zoom out to increase the number of video tiles visible on their iPad screen, the company said in a statement.

Video communication platform Zoom on Thursday announced a new update that adds support for Apple’s Centre Stage and expanded Gallery View features on the latest M1 iPad Pro models launched recently. The new features, especially Centre Stage are designed to enhance productivity and make Apple’s new iPad Pro more useful for tasks like video calling.

Support for Centre Stage

Users who find it difficult to sit at one place continuously for hours in order to properly appear in the Gallery view can now roam around without bothering about their appearance on the screen. The Centre Stage feature will automatically adjust the picture of the users and keep them in frame while they are on the move during a video call on platforms like Zoom.

In addition the Centre Stage feature will also keep updating the Gallery view as and when a new member joins the meeting or exits the meeting seamlessly. Being used for a range of meets ranging from office meet, classes, birthday celebrations to even physical workout, the new Centre Stage feature will give users freedom to comfortably change their position without worrying about their picture frame.

Zoom, while announcing support for the new Apple feature, also clarified that the Centre Stage image recognition will be processed on the device itself and no user data will be transferred to the cloud. The Centre Stage feature will be available on Zoom 5.6.6 or above and Apple’s 11-inch (third generation) and the 12.9-inch (fifth generation) 2021 iPad Pro.

Video Gallery with up to 48 videos

The feature will help users of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to view as many as 48 video tiles at a time and result in a more fruitful conversation. The feature will particularly come to the aid of people who have regular meetings with large teams and those whose extended family members connect regularly. On other iPad models, the maximum number of video tiles visible to the users is 25. Users can Zoom in and Zoom out to increase the number of video tiles visible on their iPad screen, the company said in a statement.