Zoom to set up tech centre in Chennai, second in India

ZVC India, the Indian arm of San Jose-based Zoom Video Communications, on Tuesday announced the setting up of a second technology centre in Chennai, reiterating its commitment to India. The Chennai facility is part of Zoom’s expansion plans in India and will supplement the output of the existing technology centre in Bengaluru, in addition to two data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company also plans to step up its hiring in India through 2022 to continue on its growth and innovation trajectory.



Like the technology centre set up in Bengaluru in 2020, the new Chennai unit will play a vital role as a source of innovation for Zoom. The centre will focus on research and development of new products, including Zoom contact centre and cutting-edge technologies to build a communications platform that will mimic real-life immersive experiences for users, as businesses around the world shift toward a hybrid format. The Chennai facility will be led by Zoom’s global engineering teams based out of the company’s San Jose, California headquarters.



Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom, said:“We recognise and value the importance of India as a crucial part of Zoom’s growth strategy.”

With the addition of the Chennai technology centre, we strive to compete at the forefront of technological leadership and help raise the bar in the new era of collaboration.”

Recruitment for the Chennai facility is underway and is expected to pick up pace. The centre will help create opportunities for engineers in India to explore purposeful work and enable Zoom to continue to bring people together.

Sankarlingam said: “As Zoom strengthens its ecosystem for future innovations, our expanded presence in India will play an important role in helping accelerate the translation of ideas and concepts into path-breaking solutions for worldwide impact.”

Zoom is today a preferred video platform for collaboration and connection, used by millions of businesses and people around the world.

Sameer Raje, general manager & head of India and Saarc region at Zoom, said:“Our unwavering focus on listening to our customers has helped us build a secure and reliable platform that addresses their continuously evolving requirements. We are excited to launch the second technology centre in Chennai and tap into India’s top-notch talent, which will help us deliver a best-in-class communications experience for our customers as we move to a hybrid world of business.”