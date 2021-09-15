Zoom to revamp platform with real-time translation, other features: Everything to know

A few months back, Zoom acquired the German translation company Kites for an undisclosed amount.

As employees are returning to offices and organisations are incorporating hybrid work models, Zoom has introduced a range of new features to make video conferences more engaging and productive. Zoom recently announced that it is adding multi-language transcription and translation to Zoom calls soon. At the Zoomtopia conference, the video calling platform said that this feature aims at reducing the language barriers during video calls. The live translation feature will be running in 12 languages and will be launched next year for the use of all subscribers.

The feature will be enabled by Zoom’s artificial intelligence powered algorithms and machine learning that will transcribe what a speaker is saying into text instantly. Live translations will be available in 12 languages while automated transcription will be extended to 30 languages.

Incidentally a few months back, Zoom acquired the German translation company Kites for an undisclosed amount.

Other major features that will come or existing features to be revamped in Zoom is its Whiteboard feature. Zoom in its latest blogpost claims that it will soon allow users to use the Zoom whiteboard that is used for virtual interaction by employees, from multiple and ‘wide range of devices.’ The company is also collaborating with Facebook and Oculus to build Zoom Whiteboard integration for Oculus Horizons Workroom, using which users will be able to access an annotated whiteboard within a virtual reality environment.

Another new feature, Hot Desking will allow employees to reserve desks and spaces in their offices using an interactive app. The other feature under development is ‘Smart Gallery’ with chick users who can set up meeting spaces of all sizes utilising individual video feeds of in-room participants. Other features that will be updated are Zoom Phone, Zoom Apps, Zoom Widget, Zoom Chat’s Huddle view. The Hot Desking feature will be made available next year.