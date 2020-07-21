Zoom to expand India operations with local technology centre after video conferencing service sees 6700% growth

Zoom’s India expansion plans come during a tumultuous time for the company. (Image credit: Reuters)

Zoom on Tuesday announced that it will expand its India operations by setting up a local technology centre after the video conferencing service saw a 6700% growth (in free user sign ups) in the country. The announcement comes just days after Zoom’s newly appointed president of engineering and products, Velchamy Sankarligam confirmed, the company was planning to make a “significant” investment in India over the next five years including expanding its footprint and hiring more top talent in the region.

The Zoom technology centre will be based in Bengaluru and will be tasked with R&D, IT, legal and HR as well security. Zoom said it will start hiring “immediately” for all of these operations. “Zoom selected Bengaluru for its exceptional engineering and IT talent. The company will immediately begin recruiting DevOps engineers, IT, Security, and Business Operations headcount in the area. Employees will work from home until the pandemic-related remote work has subsided,” Zoom said in a statement.

Zoom’s India expansion plans come during a tumultuous time for the company. On the one end it is fighting misconceptions about its alleged links with China and on the other hand it is facing new competition from homegrown brand Jio and its competing app JioMeet. Unlike most technology brands though, Zoom has been fairly vocal and transparent in “addressing” these challenges rather than being defensive, and even today, it is “optimistic” about its ongoing engagement with the Indian government.

“India is and will continue to be an important market for Zoom, and we are excited to build on the exciting opportunities we see in the region,” Sankarligam had said in a blog post recently adding that Zoom was looking to engage with stakeholders in the country in the coming months to “support Digital India, StartUp India, and Skills India.”

Zoom started its formal operations in India in September last year. The San Jose-headquartered company has an office in Mumbai and employs people in different functionalities. The expansion represents a “growing strategic investment in the country” and is “in direct response to Zoom’s increased level of adoption by users across India.” Zoom said the new technology centre in Bengaluru will play a vital role as a source of innovation for the company.