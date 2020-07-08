Zoom starts selling dedicated third-party video calling hardware at budget-friendly prices

Zoom has tied up with telcos like Airtel to sell its product.

Zoom has launched a new Hardware as a Service (HaaS) program in the US that will allow paying customers to buy third-party Zoom Phone and Zoom Room hardware solutions directly from the company. Zoom is touting a number of benefits of buying dedicated third-party video calling hardware from it, the biggest being their “budget-friendly” prices.

Zoom has roped in third-party device manufacturers such as DTEN, Neat, Poly, and Yealink for its HaaS program. As mentioned earlier, Zoom will be offering dedicated video calling hardware for both phone and rooms customers. Plans start at $5.99 (which roughly translates to Rs 450) for Zoom Phone while Zoom Rooms plans start at $75 (roughly Rs 5,500). Your mileage may vary depending on the number and kind of devices you opt for. Zoom is kicking off proceedings with a monthly subscription model.

“The prohibitive cost of top-tier hardware solutions and the significant investment required to scale these hardware solutions often prevents companies from providing employees with effective hardware solutions,” Zoom said in a blog post adding its new program will give organisations “the ability to outfit their employees with leading hardware solutions and affordably scale these solutions at a fixed monthly price.”

The service is currently only available in the US. It is not immediately clear if Zoom will bring it to more markets including India anytime soon.

Zoom still doesn’t have a dedicated India website though it does offer paid plans for corporations in Indian Rupee. “We do sell in INR as well,” Sameer Raje, who is India Head for Zoom had told Financial Express Online in an exclusive one-on-one interview in April. Zoom has tied up with telcos like Airtel to sell its product — while TATA Communications is its partner for infrastructure. “We also have certain AV integrators who are partner resellers taking our products to the market.”

Zoom has big plans for India. Zoom’s newly appointed president of engineering and products, Velchamy Sankarligam, recently said the San Jose-headquartered video conferencing platform was planning a significant investment in India over the next five years including expanding its footprint and hiring more top talent in the region. How that pans out with regards to services and features is something only time will tell.