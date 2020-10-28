Zoom rolls out end-to-end encryption for all users: How to enable and all you need to know

The feature has been a long-standing demand from users.

Zoom: Video conferencing solution Zoom has now released the end-to-end encryption of video calls for free users as well. The feature has been a long-standing demand from users, who turned to the platform in large numbers during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. Zoom has in the past faced flak for only introducing this feature for paid users, and had only last week announced that it was working on this upgrade for free accounts as well. Without this feature, the video conversations of free users were not private and could be accessed by Zoom, while the paid accounts were enjoying encrypted conversations which made it harder for anyone including the company to access the conversations.

Zoom end-to-end encryption: How to enable

The Zoom end-to-end encryption can be enabled or disabled by the host meeting at the account, group as well as user level. The encryption can also be locked at the account and the group level.

However, for this, all the users should have enabled the setting for end-to-end encryption. Moreover, the feature would only work if users joined through the desktop client, mobile application or the Zoom Rooms.

Moreover, free or basic plan users would need to participate in a one-time verification process which would include some additional information including verification of the users’ phone number via a text message. The company said in a statement that this would help in prevention of abuse.

Zoom encryption: Restricted features

Users should, however, keep in mind that a few features would not be accessible to users during the current phase of end-to-end encryption. These features include cloud recording, joining before the host, live transcription, polling, one-to-one private chats, streaming, meeting reactions as well as Breakout Rooms.

In order to verify whether a meeting is being encrypted or not, participants can look for a green-coloured shield symbol with a padlock in between. This symbol should be present at the top left corner of the call window.