Zoom releases new Video SDK for developers to build Zoom into their apps, websites

Zoom: Zoom can now be built into other software! Video conferencing solution Zoom has released a new software development kit (SDK) that would allow other developers to build the video conferencing platform right into their software. The company, in a statement, said that the new Video SDK would allow developers to leverage the video and audio capabilities offered by Zoom, allowing them to build their own video-based applications and websites with Zoom features incorporated directly into their apps. Zoom is hoping for its chat functions to be used by developers in various settings, like social media, virtual retail apps and gaming platforms.

With this, the company said that the developers would be able to drive consumer engagement and also have new opportunities for revenue, all without having to remain stuck to the interface of Zoom Meetings.

Zoom’s push to offer solutions to developers

Zoom is of the opinion that with people now being used to a world of virtual meetings, video conferencing-based customer interaction would be the future, and in that, it believes that embedding the video solution right in the consumer applications would be the way to go.

It has proposed that for social media, developers would be able to integrate Zoom on their platforms and give customers various communications experiences, like on-the-go live streaming with the option of interactive chat. Zoom also believes that with its audio and video capabilities along with interactive opportunities that it offers, developers would be able to use the SDK to build desktop gaming apps that would have new ways of audience engagement.

Zoom’s rise during COVID-19

The move to launch a new Video SDK is a part of efforts made by Zoom to become the base platform for developers to build upon. Earlier, the video conferencing solutions company had launched a portal which made learning about and accessing all of the tools available from Zoom easier for developers. It also has a new analytics dashboard for developers to monitor the ways in which their users interact with these Zoom tools.

During the pandemic, Zoom took a pro-active approach while the rest of the world was still coming to terms with the lockdown, and quickly stepped in to pose itself as a platform to connect with others, in personal or professional capacity, in the aftermath of the lockdown. This caused the platform to gain a big edge over its competitors like Microsoft and Google.