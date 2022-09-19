Zoom prone to hacking, update immediately: Government

Multiple security vulnerabilities have allegedly been identified in the popular video conferencing application, Zoom and the government has advised users to update the application immediately.

Zoom’s security flaw lets remote attackers join a meeting, stealthily and without appearing to the other participants, according to Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

Hackers can obtain audio and video feeds of any meeting as they can get into any meeting without authorisation or using credentials and cause other meeting disruptions as well. They may also get access to the confidential information shared during the audio or video call.

The threat level is categorised as “medium”, as per the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Three security breaches, dubbed CVE-2022-28758, CVE-2022-28759, and CVE-2022-28760 affect the application’s On-Premise Meeting Connector MMR, both the government and Zoom say.

Zoom further explains that On-Premise deployments allow companies to move virtual machines within their internal company network.

The government advises users to update to the latest version on their desktops as well as mobile phones, to strain away from Zoom’s security breach.

To update Zoom on Android smartphone or iOS, Navigate to Play Store or App Store and search for Zoom. If there is an available update, install it.

To update Zoom on Windows, macOS, or Linux, sign in to Zoom Desktop client, click on your profile picture, and then check for updates. If there is a new update, Zoom will download and install it.

Additionally, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has also advised users to update their Google Chrome for desktop after identifying multiple security breaches.

The cyber security warned that the issue is not mitigated and hackers can bypass security restrictions, or cause denial of service conditions on the targeted system.