Zoom overtakes TikTok to become the most downloaded app on iOS; app also breaks new record in India

Zoom received its maximum downloads from India.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic and video conferencing a new trend to connect with people or arrange office meetings or lectures, the downloads for video conferencing application Zoom skyrocketed and broke the record at many app stores just in one quarter. Data provided by mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower has revealed that Zoom has now broken records for iOS and has become the most downloaded application for Apple store, surpassing Tiktok. As many as 94 million downloads have been made in the second quarter of this year (April 1 to June 30).

Notable, the application received its maximum downloads from India as Zoom was installed 68 million times in India and 41 million times in the US. This has blown the record for TikTok which is quite famous among the younger generation. The record of highest download on iOS was broken by TikTok in Q1 this year with 67 million downloads. Recently, TikTok among other Chinese apps have been banned in India due to security reasons.

What’s surprising is that both the applications being completely different from each other have made some impressive records. According to Sensor Tower, any application which is not about gaming has never made it across 50 million downloads until Zoom and TikTok.

When looking at combined downloads of Google Play and App Store downloads, Zoom has joined TikTok and Pokémon GO in an elite club. The three applications combined have had more than 300 million downloads in a single quarter. Infact, the data has indicated that total worldwide downloads for applications has also been record breaking as 37.8 billion downloads have been in the last three months. Out of this, Google Play Store witnessed 28.7 billion downloads and Apple’s App Store accounted for 9.1 billion downloads in Q2 this year.