Zoom maybe looking to take on Gmail and Outlook with its own email service; details

Zoom planning to diversify services with emial, calendar (Reuters Image)

Zoom is all set to ramp up business by adding new services. The video-conferencing platform that grew its stock prices more than 500 per cent during the pandemic lockdown due to surge of remote work, will soon compete with Google, Microsoft and other IT giants by adding email and calendar services to its portfolio.

According to a report (via The Information) Zoom is already working on its email product and is looking forward to testing the feature early next year. The product will be a corporate web email service. There’s no word on the development of the calendar feature and it’s unclear if work has even started.

The features are being added taking into account that reliance towards video conferencing for meetings will decline as companies bring back employees to offices on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide. Zoom, however, is yet to comment on the reports.

Major competitors of Zoom, Google and Microsoft have a broader enterprise remote working app suite along with video conferencing. Microsoft with Office 365 platform and Google with workspace bundle provide an array of features that includes email and calendar. Hence it makes sense that now Zoon needs to flex its muscles in this space adding new products.

The year 2020 turned out to be extremely profitable for Zoom. Despite a few security glitches and issues, it had a dream run with four times surge in revenue in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Telling signs also has that Zoom is inching towards a full enterprise app suite that includes job postings and integration with other apps like Dropbox and Asana. But there’s also the possibility that the company can take time before diversifying their services to see how the return of employees to office affects their business or remote work continues to be pre-dominant into the future.