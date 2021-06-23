Zoom makes sharing pronouns easier with new update: Here’s how you can do it

To be sure, pronoun sharing is crucial for LGBTQ community members as there are many people living outside gender binary.

In order to help users express their gender identity, Zoom has rolled out a new Pronouns feature. The idea is to help users express themselves better and be treated more respectfully on the platform. With the introduction of the new feature, the pronoun preference of a user will be shown right next to their profile name. This will allow other people on a conference call to address others in a respectful manner. It is to note that the move comes at a time when many people have been updating their social media profiles with the pronouns they identify themselves with. Some commonly used pronouns are she/her/hers, he/him/his, and they/them/theirs.

To be sure, pronoun sharing is crucial for LGBTQ community members as there are many people living outside gender binary. With the introduction of this feature, Zoom is aiming to help all diverse users express themselves correctly and freely.

The new Pronouns feature has been added to the Zoom 5.7.0 update. The feature, according to the company, was added after it gained feedback from social organisations, educators, diversity leaders, and Zoom customers.

How to add pronouns on Zoom

It is important that all Zoom users have updated to the latest version in order to use this feature. Once updated, a new Pronoun tab will appear in the profile page. There, the preferred pronouns can just be added in the custom text field. Users can choose how and when they can share these pronouns during a Zoom Meeting or Webinars.

The company said that it will allow users to choose the display of their pronouns before every meeting and webinar. This means that, before having a meeting, users can select whether or not they want to share this information. There are options of ‘Always Share’ and ‘Do not share’ and the users can decide accordingly.

It is to note that Zoom will provide these sharing controls for meetings and webinars. However, these pronouns will always be visible on the Zoom profile card which can be viewed in the Contacts tab or by checking the user’s avatar in Zoom Chat.

For basic accounts and accounts with a single licensed user, Zoom’s Pronouns feature will be visible by default on the user’s profile page. When there are more than one users of a Zoom account, the feature will remain off by default. This can be turned on by the admins from account settings.