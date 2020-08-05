Zoom introduces new features to make virtual meetings fun; list includes filters, reactions, lighting and more

The company said that the features would be available on Zoom version 5.2.

Zoom new features: Zoom has launched a hoard of new features! Cashing in on the pandemic and the need for video conferencing quite early on, Zoom dominated the market for quite some time before Microsoft and Google started rivalling it. That has since led to a series of one-upmanship and the latest in this trend is a pack of new features that Zoom has brought in, like filters, reactions, lighting, enhanced control on presentations as well as noise cancellation.

With these new features, the company said in a statement, it hopes that casual and fun elements resembling the office culture would enter the world of virtual meetings, ultimately making work from home less of a challenge.

In the statement, Zoom said that it wanted to empower people so that they felt their best while on virtual meetings, while expressing their individuality and having fun.

Zoom: New features detailed

Filters: Zoom’s new feature would allow users to access several different filters, including unicorn horn, an eye patch, colour filters or a back-and-white one.

