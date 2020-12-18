Zoom effect: WhatsApp Web likely to roll out video, voice calling feature soon

WhatsApp web users will be able to video and voice call via desktops.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a voice/video calling feature for WhatsApp desktop app and WhatsApp Web client and likely to introduce it soon. The Facebook-owned WhatsApp has long been trying to bring the calling feature for its web users. After months of development, it looks like WhatsApp is quite close to bringing this feature. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the voice and video calling feature is now present in beta form. The testing is being done and it is expected that WhatsApp will make some changes in functionality before it’s rolled out for all users.

Once completely tested, WhatsApp web users will be able to video and voice call via desktops. As this happens, WhatsApp web will give a strong competition to the likes of video conferencing apps like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. With a majority of people using WhatsApp and unlike other apps, WhatsApp do not need a sign up, video calling via WhatsApp may give it an upper hand when compared to other platforms.

According to the report, once the feature is live, a separate window will pop up on the WhatsApp Desktop app or web at a time when a user receives an incoming voice or video call. For making calls, users will need to open a chat and select the option present at the top right corner for voice or video call, quite similar to how calls are made via mobile application. WhatsApp is currently allowing eight members in a group call for Android and iOS users.

For long, this feature has been demanded by WhatsApp users across countries. While the feature has been spotted in beta version, it is still unclear when the company will officially announce its roll out or what is the current development status for it in terms of stability.

Meanwhile, the company has advised users to update their accounts with upcoming terms of service. The new terms for the privacy rules and service will be introduced in 2021 and failure in accepting them will lead to loss of access after February 8.