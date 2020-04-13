Zoom effect: Microsoft Teams gets custom backgrounds support for video calls, how to use

Microsoft has said that it will add real-time noise reduction later this year which be built on AI.

Microsoft has released a new update to its unified workplace collaboration platform called Teams that allows users to pick background effects, just as controversial video conferencing Zoom app. Building on context blur, this app uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to blur the world behind it. Eventually, the users will have the option to upload their own photos for use, the firm said in a statement.

Zoom provides support for custom backgrounds that are built into the program itself, static images and video loops that can be used as backgrounds for motion. Microsoft will carry out its ‘lift hand’ feature for video calls early, too. With this, users can warn others by clicking on a dedicated ‘lift hand’ icon that they have something to say.

Microsoft has said that it will add real-time noise reduction later this year which be built on AI to minimize disruptive background noise like noisy typing or a barking dog in Team meetings. Teams hit 44 million active daily users (DAUs) last month — a 40 per cent leap from 20 million DAUs in November 2019 — as people stayed home and worked.

Microsoft Teams custom backgrounds: How to use

To allow for custom background effects on Microsoft Teams, you must be in a Video Chat first. You can see a few buttons in a toolbar below when you’re already in a continuous Video Call. It includes the hang-up click, click for text messages and more. Tap the triple-dot button here. Now you can see a pile of options pop up above the counter. Look up and press the ‘View context effects’ button. Pick the right impact and you’re good to go.

The functionality is still new to teams and in future updates, a lot more choices will come up.