Zoom effect: Google Meet gets much-needed noise cancellation feature; here is how you can use it

Google Meet has been working on noise cancellation feature for more than a year now and will further be improved over the time.

Google has rolled out many features for its G Suite users and the latest one is noise cancellation in its Meet application. The feature announced earlier this is ready for its G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers and will be available this month, Venture Beat reported. According to the report, the feature will come in a phased manner. First, for the web and then it will be introduced on Android and iOS. The feature seamlessly cuts all background noises including clicking pens or glass or other sound of food packets. The company is also reportedly introducing a tech that will cut the noise of dogs barking in the background and clicking on a keyboard.

How can you access the feature?

The company flips the switch as default if you are a G Suite enterprise customer. However, in case the user has to to switch it off or turn it on, it has to be done manually. On the Meet window on the web, there will be three dots just along with the Settings option on the bottom right. After the three dots are selected, there will be two tabs of audio and video. Under the audio tab, an option of “Noise cancellation: Filters out sound that isn’t speech” is available which can be turned on and off, according to the user’s needs.

The report highlighted that the company has been working on this feature for more than a year now and will further be improved over the time. Google is using AI in order to cut down on background noise and take advantage of machine learning. It further said that the ongoing call gets redirected through Google’s machine learning data center and the voice processing takes place there. AI will help differentiate between noise and speech. Google Meet’s rival Zoom already have this feature.