Zoom effect: Google Meet adding custom backgrounds, hand raising, polling and more

Video-conferencing app Google Meet is bringing a slew of features to better take on rival Zoom. Those who are using Meet for video-conferencing will now be able to access features like blurred backgrounds or can change it by uploading their own. In a blog post by the company, Google has revealed that it will be available soon. “In the coming months, we will make it easy to blur out your background, or replace it with an image of your choosing so you can keep your team’s focus solely on you,” the company said.

Many other features are also being introduced as more and more people across the world are relying on these applications to communicate. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, many classes, meetings are being conducted online and therefore, the video-conferencing applications are being worked on and new features are being brought to make the experience more seamless.

Changing the backgrounds is not the only feature Google Meet will bring. The company has also improved its layout which will enable it to display 16 people all at once. “We’re planning to add more improvements, including letting you see up to 49 participants at once,” the company said. As far as group calls are concerned, currently, Meet can support a group call of 250 participants.

Some other features that are proposed to be included in Google Meet are hand raising, meeting attendance, polling, Q&A, additional monitoring controls and breakout rooms. According to the blog, this will help enhance the sessions that are being taken. Hand raising enables participants to “raise their hands” if they have any question or would like to say something. As the name suggests, meeting attendance, polling, Q&A will help perform these functions easily. The company also plans to give the host some monitoring controls to mute or present and perform other tasks.