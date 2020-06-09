Zoom effect: Google Duo’s invite links are now live; check how to create group video call link

Currently, this feature is only available on Android and iOS mobiles.

Google Duo invite links: Google’s video calling app Google Duo’s invite links feature is now live in some versions! In May, Google Duo had, in a blog post, announced that it would be launching an invite link feature over the coming months. Now, as per Android Police, the feature has gone live in some versions, namely v89 and above.

With the governments all over the world enforcing coronavirus-induced lockdown, video calling apps saw a surge in their user base. Zoom made use of the first-mover advantage, offering video conferencing facilities between a large number of users. Moreover, the feature of inviting people to chat via links made it easier for people to join. Facebook’s Messenger Room also has this feature. The feature has been available on Google’s virtual business meetings app Google Meet for some time as well. However, Duo is now catching up with the trend.

Keeping in mind the increasing trend of video conferencing for casual hangouts, Google decided to up the features of Duo, recently having an improved quality of video calls due to the new AV1 codec which Google is now supporting.

How to get video call invite link on Google Duo

Open Google Duo and create a new group for the video call.

Add at least one person to the group and click done.

At the bottom of the screen then, the user would get a link.

Upon sharing this link with friends, the user’s friends would be able to join the Google Duo group video call by clicking the link. The friends would also be able to see the list of the members in the group before they choose to join the video call, which can work as a security feature.

Currently, this feature is only available on Android and iOS mobiles, and not the web version of Google Duo.