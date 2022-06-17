Zoom app will no longer be supported on these laptops from August 2022: Details

Zoom app will no longer be officially supported on Chromebooks from August 2022 so if you’re still using it, it’s probably time to move on to something more modern and potentially more useful. A web app version of Zoom, to be precise.

Chromebooks run Chrome OS and support Chrome apps, by convention, but recently Google has shifted its focus to Progressive Web Apps due to their seemingly “first class user experiences”. In line with this strategy, which was first announced in 2020, Google will pull the plug on Chrome apps on Chrome OS-powered Chromebooks. New apps will no longer be accepted while existing ones will be delisted in the Chrome Web Store from June 2022. Windows, Mac, and Linux dropped support for Chrome apps in June 2021.

Developers can choose to make them available privately, but it remains to be seen how many would be willing to go down that route. At least Zoom isn’t which isn’t all that surprising considering it served as a bare-bones version on Chrome OS with limited functionality and far less updates, even as the app on other platforms has improved significantly over the course of the pandemic.

You may still be able to use the Zoom app for some time even after official support ends, but if you’re a Chromebook user, it would be better to switch to the Zoom web app which has been available on Chromebooks since 2021 and offers much better functionality. Even though, there were a few technical downsides and bugs to it, initially, Zoom has made improvements over time, making it a viable option for video calls.