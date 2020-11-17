Zoom announces slew of security features to block, report meeting disruptors

Zoom has also introduced an At Risk Meeting Notifier that will work by scanning public posts online as well as across social media for Zoom meeting links.

Video-conferencing platform Zoom has come up with new features that will not allow uninvited attendees to interrupt meetings. The new features will help remove and report “Zoombombers,” the company said in a statement. These features have been released for Zoom desktop clients for PC, Mac, Linux and mobile apps. Users are expected to download the latest version of Zoom in order to access them.

The first feature is called Suspend Participant Activities that allows the hosts and co-hosts to pause a meeting. They can also remove an uninvited user further notifying Zoom’s Trust and Safety team. According to the company, features like audio, video, in-meeting chat or screen sharing are put on hold at the time an uninvited user is being removed or blocked. Once it’s done, the host or co-host can then re-enable meeting features.

The other feature rolled out by Zoom is called Report by Participants. This can let users report an intruder directly to the company. This can be done by clicking on the top-left security icon. Apart from this, Zoom has also introduced an At Risk Meeting Notifier that will work by scanning public posts online as well as across social media for Zoom meeting links. If any Zoom link is found publicly posted revealing all meeting information, the company will send an email to account owners and admins, as public notice suggests the meeting being at a high risk.

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic started wreaking havoc globally, Zoom has grown significantly drawing in much attention as people use the platform to hold classes, meetings and virtual hangouts. However, the platform has also received a lot of criticism for potential privacy and security issues. In order to tackle these, Zoom has come up with features like end-to-end encryption for all users.