Zoom adding slew of features to aid online classes and student engagement

Video conferencing application Zoom is mulling to bring new features which will improvise the experience of students and the teaching community on the video app. The development comes in the wake of continued lockdown of educational institutions around the world due to Coronavirus pandemic. According to various media reports, the new features of the application will be available for free for all the students and teachers using the application around the world.

The new features include the customizable gallery view, Unmute with consent and multi-pinning which would aid the engagement of the students and teachers on the online platform. For example, the customised gallery view will help the teachers and students create a virtual classroom seating arrangement and help them in fixing the order of seating according to their choice. The feature to lock the gallery into a permanent configuration will help fix the view which will not alter even if a new student or participant joins the conference.

The multi pinning feature will help the participants pin upto nine participants on their personal customised view. This will help teachers and students see each other’s faces while they are talking. This feature can also come to the aid of students who are differently abled and want to communicate in sign language.

Another new feature which the company is planning to incorporate is that of unmuting the participants audio.This will be of immense help to those teachers who are teaching very small kids online who cannot unmute audio on their own. With privacy concerns paramount, the company has also clarified that the feature will only be activated if the participants have given their consent to be unmuted by other participants. The company also said that the consent will also be allowed to be revoked by the participants including between a conference.