Zoho Workplace: Doing business with ease

Chennai-based business software maker Zoho has announced major updates to Zoho Workplace—a single software platform that brings together collaboration, productivity, and communications tools and integrates them into other business processes. Centred around a full-featured business mail and cloud office suite, Zoho Workplace includes nine tightly mingled applications, built on a common data model and unified through common search and AI across one dashboard, allowing customers to solve business problems quickly and collaboratively.

“The nature of work has undeniably changed, and Workplace has grown to meet that change,” said Sridhar Vembu, Zoho’s CEO and co-founder. “Businesses are not looking to solve a collaboration problem, they are looking to solve a custom invoicing problem or sales enablement problem or support problem. Workplace, through pre-built integrations with powerful business apps and context and continuity across applications, devices, and departments, stands alone in having the vision and functionality to meet the broad business needs of today.”

According to a joint study by Zoho and Beagle Research, 54% of enterprise-level employees (businesses with over 500 employees) found the applications they work with not intuitive and difficult to integrate. Additionally, 40% of the largest enterprise employees surveyed (businesses with over 4,000 employees) said their work can be chaotic, working with multiple technology platforms.

New capabilities

Mail (Business Mail): Audio or video calls from within the app, edit document attachments in Zoho Writer, meet online with contacts, and access all email accounts from within Zoho Mail.

Cliq (Messaging): Check in or check out and set custom statuses, collaborate with external stakeholders, connect with teams via group audio or video calls, and view message-read status.

Meeting (Conferencing): Schedule recurring or one-off meetings and set multiple email reminders from web and mobile devices.

Connect (Social Intranet): Connect integrates with human resource information systems, including Zoho People.

Show (Collaborative Presenting): Show is integrated with Atlassian, Unsplash, and Humaans, and features an organisation-wide slide library and data linking, allowing users to connect live data to slides.