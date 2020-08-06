Zoho launches app to help companies get back to office amid Covid

Companies can also manage assets, repair and replacement needs through the app.

Chennai-based software as a service (SaaS) major Zoho Corporation on Wednesday launched BackToWork, a comprehensive modular solution enabling businesses and organisations to safely transition back to the workplace.

Free till the end of this year, BackToWork, powered by Zoho Creator, is the latest programme built in India to be introduced as part of the company’s ongoing relief efforts, supporting businesses impacted by the pandemic. From next year, it will cost Rs 99 per user per month.

Hyther Nizam, VP (product management), Zoho Corporation, said: “Back in March, we had altered our business priorities to focus on ways to best serve our community, country, and the rest of the world. Our initiatives like Swadeshi Sankalp have helped not just businesses, but also government, NGOs, and schools to adapt and survive. As the lockdown is being eased and organisations are planning to re-open in some parts of the country, we want to help them resurge, this time through BackToWork, an application enabling companies to maintain end-to-end workplace safety.”

Suitable for organisations of all sizes, the app supports chief operations officers, chief human resources officers, facility heads and their teams in making critical decisions regarding return to office without compromising on the safety and compliance aspects. The robust application consists of six modules, designed to address every concern involved in the process of re-entering the workplace — all within one secure, easy-to-navigate solution:

On the safe entry aspect, businesses can demarcate multiple buildings and locations in the app, and can control access based on an employee’s wellness and travel history. This is achieved via a contactless end-to-end check-in system, using QR codes.

Workplace wellness can be tracked by parameters like self-assessment, safe entry, and travel policies. Employees can securely and privately submit a wellness questionnaire reporting travel history, recent medical history, and other pertinent possible exposure history, Zoho said. Companies can also manage assets, repair and replacement needs through the app.

BackToWork gives a 360-degree view of workplace data in pre-configured dashboards. Organisations can configure roles for tasks such as approvals and emergency contacts. Announcements, FAQs, best practices, policies and safety documents can be shared with employees in the communication module.