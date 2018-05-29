Ziox X7, X3 budget phones launched in India starting at Rs 875

​​​
Domestic handset maker Ziox Mobiles on Tuesday launched two new feature phones -- X7 and X3.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 2:18 PM
Both the handsets also feature auto call recording facility and are further enabled with Bluetooth and GPRS.

Domestic handset maker Ziox Mobiles on Tuesday launched two new feature phones — X7 and X3.

Priced at Rs 899 and 875, respectively, the dual-SIM devices are available at leading online platforms, the company said in a statement.

“X7” is equipped with 1000mAh battery and “X3” comes with 800mAh battery and both the devices has multi-language support.

Both the handsets also feature auto call recording facility and are further enabled with Bluetooth and GPRS.

The additional features such as wireless FM radio, LED torch, Mobile Tracker and several pre-loaded games make the most of the feature phone at the budgeted price, the company claimed.

