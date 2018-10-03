Ziox launches new feature phone Z18 in India; check price, specifications

“Z18” sports a digital camera with LED flash.

Domestic smartphone maker Ziox Mobiles on Wednesday launched a new feature phone “Z18” with bluetooth and dedicated music keys for Rs 1,860 in India. The feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch screen and is powered by a 1800mAh Li-ion battery, the company said in a statement. “Z18” sports a digital camera with LED flash.

The device also supports multiple languages, Internet, radio, privacy lock, mobile tracking and auto-call record feature. The handset is available for purchase in retail stores across the country, the company added.