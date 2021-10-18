ZinQ ZQ-1080 Webcam: Designed for the new normal

The webcam has a wide viewing angle that can include many people in one frame and make those fam-jam calls a lot more fun.

Talk to any pandemic-impacted office-going professional or school/college going student and they will be quick to point out the incredible role played by technology during these stressful times. They emphasise that the only way to make things happen during and after the pandemic were due to video calls and conferences. A new web camera from the lifestyle gadgets and accessories brand ZinQ Technologies is perfectly designed to cater to the essential needs of online businesses, educational institutions, events and meetings, etc.

Priced at Rs 1,499 and weighing a mere 200g, the ZQ-1080 webcam makes video calls a lifelike experience. It comes with full HD video capturing resolution, its 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD resolution enhances every image as clear as a crystal. The webcam has a wide viewing angle that can include many people in one frame and make those fam-jam calls a lot more fun. The webcam can also be used for streaming games, online doctor visits, attending virtual classes, office meetings, going live on social media, and many more.

ZinQ Technologies webcam is equipped with a 30 fps frame rate which gives a nice and smooth feel when the video is on. The Auto White Balance feature creates good picture-perfect moments irrespective of whether the surroundings are bright or dark. Besides this, its CMOS sensor gives higher sensitivity and creates less noise on the screen. The cherry on top is the powerful noise-cancelling built-in mic that filters external noise with a unique voice pickup feature. Despite having so many attributes, the webcam is extremely easy to use with its plug-and-play technology.

A good webcam allows one to communicate comfortably with family and friends, attend classes, join work meetings and even host streaming sessions. The ZQ-1080 ticks all the boxes right and hence finds a strong mention.

– Estimated street price: Rs 1,499