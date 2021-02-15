  • MORE MARKET STATS

ZINQ ERUPT HEADPHONES: Good quality at a nice price

By: |
February 15, 2021 1:30 AM

Erupt is an entry-level, decent-sounding pair of headphones that makes listening to music fun and enjoyable

The ZinQ Erupt pair of headphones offers Bluetooth connectivity, has playing time up to eight hours and standby time of about 100 hours.

If you are looking for a good-sounding and easy-on-pocket pair of headphone that can be your constant audio companion, the ZinQ Erupt (Model ZQHP-4155) Super Bass On-Ear Bluetooth headphones can be a good option. A brainchild of Quantum Hitech Merchandising (a computer and gaming peripherals, sound systems, and surveillance solutions brand), ZinQ Technologies is a fast-growing lifestyle gadgets, and accessories firm. Its latest device (Erupt headphone) offers good sound output which makes listening to music much more fun and enjoyable.

The ZinQ Erupt pair of headphones offers Bluetooth connectivity, has playing time up to eight hours and standby time of about 100 hours. There is a rechargeable 300mAh Li-polymer battery. The product is priced at Rs 899 and has been designed for laptop, tablet and smartphone users who can enjoy noise-proof and good quality music and even make calls on the go, without ever worrying about running out of charge.

Basically with the Erupt headphone, one can simply slip-on and glide into the enhanced world of bass with zero discomfort. It measures 15.6 x 9 x 20.4cm in body dimension, weighs a mere 348g and comes with a microphone. It has an On Ear form factor and enabled with an advanced dynamic 40mm driver, the Zinq Erupt will make sure you hear the top and bottom notes in your playlist for their true sound. Not just that, you can treat yourself to that ‘live at the concert’ feel no matter where you are.

Additionally, the lightweight, flexible design makes the Zinq Erupt pretty travel-friendly. You can get through your day effortlessly with its hands-free calling. You can even enjoy uninterrupted music all day long. The padded comfort cushion lets you enjoy music without the ache that comes with regular headphones.

Estimated street price: Rs 899

