Zimyo: Making HR smarter

Ajay Kadyan, co-founder, Zimyo

From hiring to onboarding to managing core HR activities to even setting goals and tracking employee performance to facilitating a collaborative team environment, Ajay Kadyan, the co-founder of Zimyo, tells FE’s Vikram Chaudhary that it is enabling organisations to become 2X more productive, more efficient and more streamlined. Excerpts:

How is Zimyo helping organisations redefine their work culture?

Organisations of all sizes can optimise their HR activities with Zimyo HRMS. From automating tedious administrative processes to storing and organising employee data to solving employee queries to building organisational hierarchy, our HR software makes every HR function smooth and hassle-free. Today, Zimyo has over 40 modules, 1 lakh active users, and more than 500 clients.

How is tech making HR smarter?

It’s a no brainer that technology has made HR departments more efficient and productive by automating monotonous tasks that used to take a lot of time. For example, the use of technology in talent hunting and acquisition has replaced intuition-based hiring; technology in the HR department allows organisations to stay compliant with regulatory changes; performance management can be improved through analytics; technology can keep employees engaged and motivated; HR tech can make financial services easily accessible to both employees and employers; and so on.

What are your expansion plans?

We are one of the fastest-growing companies in the HR tech space. Last year, we saw 4X growth in the number of customers and 4.5X revenue growth. We have a team of over 80 employees and plan to double the headcount by the end of 2021. We are also looking for innovative solutions to strengthen our product suite and cater to financial needs of employees. From the HR tech space, Zimyo has entered in embedded finance segment.

What are the new trends guiding HR?

Teleworking, artificial intelligence in HR, gig economy, people analytics, increasing focus on performance, and learning & development will define HR in the years to come.