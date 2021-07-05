Zebronics Zeb-Fit 4220CH smartwatch: Good-looking watch with SpO2 sensor & Bluetooth calling feature

It comes with a metal body and premium looks, which is often not found in wearables. But does all that translate to a good buy? Read on to find out.

By Chetan Naik

Zebronics Zeb-Fit 4220CH is yet another budget wearable, packed with features like an SpO2 sensor, watch faces and more. What sets it apart is a Bluetooth calling feature that lets users take calls straight from the watch. It comes with a metal body and premium looks, which is often not found in wearables. But does all that translate to a good buy? Read on to find out.

What’s good?

Apart from the usual fitness bells and whistles, the watch includes elements such as an SpO2 sensor and an IP67 certification. The feature-packed specs also include replaceable TPU straps. Everything, including the dial, the buttons on the side and the fastening buckle on the strap looks great and feels great on the wrist. The 3.3cm full touchscreen display produces crisp contrast and punchy colours.

The smartwatch’s heart rate sensor offers accurate data and the step-tracker is also very accurate. There are seven dedicated sports modes including for cricket and football and while we couldn’t test them under lockdown, they should work fine give the accuracy of the sensors here.

The Bluetooth calling functionality works flawlessly. Dialling numbers, making and taking calls straight from the watch have a slight learning curve to them, but are easy once you get a hang of things.

The Zebronics Fit 4220CH features a surprisingly fast user interface, beating many other budget watches which come with laggy software experiences. The watch connects to your phone via the Zeb-FIT 20-series app. The app is well-designed and easy to navigate through.

What’s not good?

For the price, the Zebronics Fit 4220CH doesn’t get a whole lot wrong. However, if we were to nit-pick, we could have asked for a more intuitive UI, which although fluid, is too simple for a premium looking watch like this. Also, the TPU straps are pretty generic and don’t exactly match the premium feel of the dial.

Should you buy it?

The Zebronics Fit 4220CH is a great budget smartwatch for users who want a fitness-oriented watch that carries basic functionality with good looks. While it is not loaded with features, it comes with more than what you can ask for at the price, and the Bluetooth calling feature is just icing on the cake.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,199