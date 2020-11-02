Zappyhire: Talent hiring goes high-tech

Zappyhire founders Deepu Xavier (L) and Jyothis KS

Taking the recruitment process online is not easy. However, scanning thousands of resumes, interviewing the shortlisted candidates, and finally identifying the right fit can now be done through a digital platform, says Kochi-based Zappyhire. Founded by Jyothis KS and Deepu Xavier in September 2018, Zappyhire helps companies to conduct the hiring process fully digitally and effectively by leveraging cutting edge technologies including AI and gamification. The startup has managed to onboard two Kerala-based banks, an international HR consultant and one hospital chain with its innovative solutions.

Jyothis KS, co-founder and head of sales, Zapphire, says, “Clients can use Zappyhire platform to conduct campus interviews, lateral recruitments, and on-boarding in a fully digital mode. It helps reduce the time-to-hire by 43% and achieve a significant reduction in cost to hire as well.”

According to him, Zappyhire uses NLP and Machine Learning extensively in its technical stack along with Python and other web technologies. “Our unique hiring approach not only spots the right candidate in a shorter span of time, but also automates the hiring process with great ease. The platform offers a digital on-boarding process and e-training modules along with the hiring modules,” he says.

Zappyhire has integrated AI technology and this helps in strong recommendations in different stages of hiring for companies. It also offers next-generation assessments which includes an AI-enabled video interview. “We help recruiters create personalised relationships with candidates while we automate the manual tasks.W ith our highly configurable platform, we help companies to disrupt their hiring process without disturbing their existing hiring process,” Jyothis says.

Before co-founding Zappyhire, Jyothis had worked with CogniCor, a Spain-based AI conversational company as chief operating officer and managed Asia sales. Deepu Xavier was the principal product manager of Java programming language at Oracle. Bootstrapped for the first 18 months, the startup managed to onboard its first client in the first year of operation and almost double its revenue in the second year with new client acquisitions. Recently it also closed an angel round with SmartSparks angel group.

“Zappyhire has plans to aggressively expand footprints to the European Union and Asia over the next months. We are investing in building a strong sales team to support the expansion plans. We are working to expand the gamification portfolio of our platform and also identify behavioural patterns for different sectors,” he adds.