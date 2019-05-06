ZAAP BoomBox: Designed for travellers and music lovers

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 4:03:51 AM

If you are an audiophile and you own a smartphone, tablet, or even a laptop, I will strongly urge you to take a look at Boombox—the new wireless Bluetooth speaker from US-based Zaap.

ZAAP BoomBox, music lovers, portable music player, newsZAAP BoomBox: Designed for travellers and music lovers

Wouldn’t it be great if you could organise a party wherever you wanted? Be it a house party, family get-together or a relaxed evening at home – a portable Bluetooth speaker is a must-have item these days in order to liven up the occasion with music. However, that speaker better have a satisfyingly full and loud sound. Otherwise, you will quickly put your eager party guests to sleep.

If you are an audiophile and you own a smartphone, tablet, or even a laptop, I will strongly urge you to take a look at Boombox—the new wireless Bluetooth speaker from US-based Zaap. This speaker carries a modest price tag of Rs 3,449; it emits a powerful, dynamic sound and is designed for travellers and music lovers. Here’s a look at some of its key features.

Boombox is equipped with a decent bit of new technology to prove its mettle in the Indian market. Made up of ABS + Mesh fabric, the speaker carries a premium rugged exterior and is quite sturdy; it can withstand accidental falls and rough usage as is common in a party environment.

The Boombox speaker is easily compatible with iOS, Android and Windows devices; it comes with impressive battery backup due to its 2,600 mAh battery. The speaker allows the users to accept or reject phone calls, change tracks or adjust the volume—all with the help of its built-in microphone, the device guarantees up to 15 hours of music after being fully charged.

The Bluetooth speaker comes with 12 watts 250 mm drivers and dual passive subwoofers which deliver pure sound and rich bass experience. The advanced 3.0 Bluetooth technology connects to your mobile device, tablet, and laptop in less than 6 seconds, with a super-optimised version of Bluetooth that consumes less energy and delivers crystal clear sound.

The Boombox is equipped with unique touch and rotate control; this special touchscreen and volume rotate circle helps in managing music and adjusting volume easily. One can easily swipe across the central panel to change tracks and rotate the circle to adjust the volume. The speaker comes with a micro USB charging cable and 3.5 MM Aux-in cable.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. ZAAP BoomBox: Designed for travellers and music lovers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition