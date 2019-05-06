ZAAP BoomBox: Designed for travellers and music lovers

Wouldn\u2019t it be great if you could organise a party wherever you wanted? Be it a house party, family get-together or a relaxed evening at home \u2013 a portable Bluetooth speaker is a must-have item these days in order to liven up the occasion with music. However, that speaker better have a satisfyingly full and loud sound. Otherwise, you will quickly put your eager party guests to sleep. If you are an audiophile and you own a smartphone, tablet, or even a laptop, I will strongly urge you to take a look at Boombox\u2014the new wireless Bluetooth speaker from US-based Zaap. This speaker carries a modest price tag of Rs 3,449; it emits a powerful, dynamic sound and is designed for travellers\u00a0and music lovers. Here\u2019s a look at some of its key features. Boombox is equipped with a decent bit of new technology to prove its mettle in the Indian market. Made up of ABS + Mesh fabric, the speaker carries a premium rugged exterior and is quite sturdy; it can withstand accidental falls and rough usage as is common in a party environment. The Boombox speaker is easily compatible with iOS, Android and Windows devices; it comes with impressive battery backup due to its 2,600 mAh battery. The speaker allows the users to accept or reject phone calls, change tracks or adjust the volume\u2014all with the help of its built-in microphone, the device guarantees up to 15 hours of music after being fully charged. The Bluetooth speaker comes with 12 watts 250 mm drivers and dual passive subwoofers which deliver pure sound and rich bass experience. The advanced 3.0 Bluetooth technology connects to your mobile device, tablet, and laptop in less than 6 seconds, with a super-optimised version of Bluetooth that consumes less energy and delivers crystal clear sound. The Boombox is equipped with unique touch and rotate control; this special touchscreen and volume rotate circle helps in managing music and adjusting volume easily. One can easily swipe across the central panel to change tracks and rotate the circle to adjust the volume. The speaker comes with a micro USB charging cable and 3.5 MM Aux-in cable.