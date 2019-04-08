YouTube’s new update: Picture-in-Picture mode released for non-Premium users

YouTube has finally released picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for non-premium members. The service, which was earlier for premium members only, would also be available to users outside of the US, news agency IANS reported.

The video sharing platform is releasing the PiP mode to non-Premium subscribers in Italy, and it will be rolled out in other countries in time.

The option to turn on PiP mode can be accessed through Settings and General menu in the Android app of YouTube. However, it is only operational on devices running Android 8.0 Oreo or later versions, GSMArena reported.

As per Google’s support page, however, non-premium users in the US can benefit from PiP playback that is available with advertisements.

Non-premium users who have no access to YouTube Premium subscription can play a video, say a non-music one, and then exit the app and check whether it stops or plays in PiP mode.

The picture in picture feature has already been rolled out for Facebook messenger and WhatsApp, and Instagram direct messaging. While the Facebook-owned platforms gear up for a purposed integration, the Google-owned Youtube is also making strides in this venue.

Last month, Youtube had launched the YouTube Music and YouTube premium service in India. YouTube music is a music-streaming app that lets you play music or video from your subscriptions, as well as on demand.

