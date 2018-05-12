YouTube update: What is ‘Take A Break’ feature and how to activate it

In the new updated version of YouTube, you can schedule a custom timer to take a break from the online world.

At Google I/O conference, the technology giant launched a couple of new features on the popular video streaming application – YouTube. Now, in the new updated version of YouTube, you can schedule a custom timer to take a break from the online world. YouTube is calling this new feature – ‘Take a Break’.

What is YouTube’s new Take A Break feature?

With this feature, you can now schedule a timer in the YouTube app. When you select a particular time from 15 to 180 minute, the application will pause whatever that is streaming. Then the user will have the option to continue playing the video or exit the application. The time interval are spaced in these specified options: 15, 30, 60, 90, or 180 minutes. This feature is now readily available on the latest version of the application. However, this feature is for Android users as of now.

How to activate YouTube’s new Take A Break feature?

All you need to do is to head towards YouTube’s settings menu, which can be found by tapping on the top right corner when you open the application. Then you need to head towards the ‘General Settings’ where you can see the option of ‘Remind me to take a break’ option on the top. All you need to do is tap on the option and select a particular time interval when you want the YouTube to stop automatically.

When you select a particular time, YouTube will automatically pause the video at the selected time interval. By default, the option is switched off.

It is not just that, there are two more features that have made its way to the YouTube application in the latest update. ‘Disable sounds & vibrations’ and ‘Scheduled Digest’. With ‘Disable sounds & vibrations’ you can disable all notification sounds that may come from the YouTube. The timing for the same can be set up by you. You need to head towards settings and search for the option under ‘Notification’ tab. And the other new feature is called ‘Scheduled Digest’. With this, you can get all of their notification once a day at a particular time.