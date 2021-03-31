YouTube to start hiding dislikes for well-being of content creators

With the recent changes, viewers will now only be able to see the likes, which will be displayed publicly on a video.

Video sharing platform YouTube is currently experimenting with hiding dislikes in order to protect video creators from targeted dislike campaigns aimed at downvoting videos. With this, the company is trying to hide the dislike count, an experiment which seems much different when compared to other solutions previously discussed by the company. YouTube testing is likely to reveal if these targeted attacks can be nipped with the approach.

As of now, YouTube has been showing stats for both likes and dislikes beneath a video in the set up. These numbers can be seen on the creator’s individual YouTube Studio page. With the recent changes, viewers will now only be able to see the likes, which will be displayed publicly on a video. The video sharing platform took to Twitter to announce the development and said that dislikes have the ability to negatively impact a creator’s well-being.

“In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we’re testing a few new designs that don’t show the public dislike count,” read the tweet. To put simply, what usually happens is that with every video posted on YouTube, viewers can see a like and a dislike button and depending on their experience from watching the video, they can either like it or dislike.

???????? In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we're testing a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count. If you're part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks (example below!). pic.twitter.com/aemrIcnrbx — YouTube (@YouTube) March 30, 2021

The idea was for creators to get feedback in the form of likes or dislikes that can guide their creative output. However, the company believes that many times, a bad review on Steam is being given purposely, thus, changing what otherwise was a useful feature into a form of abuse. Initially, YouTube considered either hiding both numbers (like/dislike) or to add more friction to disliking something via extra interaction. The company also considered removing both the numbers completely as a solution to address the problems arising due to targeted dislikes.

However, only dislike numbers will be removed from the video and the company will test it. According to the company, creators will still be able to see the exact number of likes and dislikes in YouTube Studio. “For viewers, if you’re in the experiment, you can still like or dislike a video to share feedback with creators and help tune the recommendations you see on YouTube,” the company said.