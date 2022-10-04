YouTube to soon charge you money for watching 4K videos, says report

The most popular video sharing and social media platform – YouTube – will soon require a premium subscription to watch 4K videos, as per a report of Macrumors. It says that the platform will be introducing the 4K quality videos as a Premium only feature.

YouTube is reported to be testing a feature which would include up to 12 unskippable ads in a row and may limit the video’s quality to 4k; however, YouTube has not made any such claims officially, however – as reported, several users have posted screenshots of the upcoming initiative on other social media platforms.

Macrumors report some users have already begun to notice YouTube’s alleged initiative – limit the 4k videos to premium subscription and adding more ads to videos. An image was shared by @sondenix via Twitter – with the screenshots posted, under the 2160p – it writes that the option is for Premium subscription only.

So, after testing up to 12 ads on YouTube for non-Premium users, now some users reported that they also have to get a Premium account just to watch videos in 4K. pic.twitter.com/jJodoAxeDp — Alvin (@sondesix) October 1, 2022

YouTube is one of the most popular video sharing platforms globally. Launched in 2005 and acquired by Google, the platform is known for diversified content. According to a report from Statista titled Countries with the most YouTube users 2022, India alone flaunts 467 million users.

It’s unclear whether YouTube will introduce this feature or not – as there is no official acknowledgment. But, with the rise in ads – it’s safe to predict that YouTube has some plans for the coming future.

YouTube Premium starts at Rs 129 per month. It comes quarterly at Rs 399 and the yearly subscription of YouTube Premium costs Rs 1,290. YouTube’s premium service offers ad free browsing, ability to download the videos for offline watching.

Popular OTT platform – Netflix has already limited its 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos to the premium plan.