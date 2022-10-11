YouTube to give creators a handle like Twitter and Instagram for better visibility

YouTube on Monday announced that they will soon be introducing “handles”, similar to what Instagram and Twitter have on their platform. Handles will be a unique identifier (URL) which will be used for searching creators across the platform, says YouTube.

The handle will begin appearing on Shorts, search results, channel page, within comments, mentions etc.

Initially, YouTube only allowed creators with more than 100 subscribers to have a custom URL. However, with the latest update, all creators will now have their own unique URL.

In the next few months, YouTube will start initiating the process where people will be able to create handles on YouTube and use them in the comment section, mentions, and YouTube Shorts among others.

Keep in mind, in order to use this feature, it is necessary that users have their own account on the platform.

YouTube via its support page has mentioned that the timing of when a creator will get access to this feature will solely depend on factors like their overall YouTube presence, subscriber count, and whether their channel is active or not.

It further added that all creators will eventually get a chance to choose their unique handle latest by November 14.

The company has also mentioned that the official verification badge will not be removed by choosing the handle. However, if the creator changes their channel name, they will have to reapply for a verification badge.

Other than this, it was recently reported that YouTube will introduce 4K quality videos as a Premium-only feature. The company is reported to be testing out this feature which will purportedly allow users with 12 unskippable ads in a row and may even limit the video’s quality to 4K.

