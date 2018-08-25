YouTube to expand this feature for creators to monetise content, earn more revenue

YouTube to expand this feature for creators to monetise content (Reuters)

Google-owned Youtube is expanding the concept of non-skippable advertisements on its platform for the creators to monetise their content and earn more revenue. The change will begin rolling out from next week and eligible creators will get a notification in their dashboard, company officials said in a video uploaded on YouTube’s Creator Insider channel, late on Friday.

Creators would also get an option to turn on non-skippable ads for already existing videos on their channels. The content-sharing platform is also adding a tool, thus, allowing creators to add or remove non-skippable advertisements in bulk on multiple videos to analyse for themselves whether or not this new feature is engaging audiences and extracting revenue flow.

The new feature would reach all creators who are part of the “YouTube Partner Programme” who monetise their content on the platform. Earlier in January, YouTube had fixed a time limit for advertisements to 20 seconds.