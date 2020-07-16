YouTube supports HD streaming on mobile in India again, but there’s a catch

The YouTube app now allows Indian users to watch HD-quality videos while linked to Wi-Fi.

YouTube has restored HD streaming to its Indian app users after Google had brought in the restriction to conserve internet bandwidth in wake of the increased load due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The tech giant had capped the resolution of videos streaming on its video platform to standard definition (480p). Now, the video streaming app will show videos on the mobile app at HD, Full-HD, and even higher quality. But the lifting of the restriction has been done only on WiFi connectivity while users on the mobile connection will still face the quality of videos limited to 480p.

Not only YouTube but also other streaming sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar had done the same thing on their platforms.

The YouTube app now allows Indian users to watch HD-quality videos while linked to Wi-Fi. The resolution settings also include options for 720p, 1080p, and 1440p, in addition to normal formats 144p, 240p, 360p, and 480p, depending on what format the video has been uploaded into. Notably, when viewed on mobile devices, the HD options are only available when connected to Wi-Fi as the same video reverts to 480p quality.

YouTube is rolling back the restrictions for all users and not only for premium users. This means that everyone should be in a position to view HD videos on the app. The Google-owned company has, as of now, made no public announcements for the same. Notably, YouTube has been able to stream HD quality videos on desktop, and limitations have only been enforced for users of mobile phones.