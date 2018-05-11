YouTube rolls out support for HDR videos on iPhone X

Apple debuted HDR support last year with the “Super Retina” display in the iPhone X. (Reuters)

YouTube has begun rolling out support for high dynamic range (HDR) video content for iPhone X, the media reported.

For iOS users, YouTube videos in HDR can be viewed on the iPhone X, but the feature does not yet appear to be working on the latest iPad Pro models, MacRumors reported late on Thursday.

HDR videos provide a broader range of colours and also supports quality video playback on a variety of screen sizes. YouTube has platforms like “The HDR Channel” that provides HDR videos for iOS.

Apple debuted HDR support last year with the “Super Retina” display in the iPhone X, which became the first HDR OLED display incorporated into one of Apple’s smartphones, the report added.

On the iTunes Movies Store on Apple TV 4K, select films also support 4K, HDR10, and “Dolby Vision” when paired with compatible 4K television sets, the report added.